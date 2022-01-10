Canadian politician roasted for tweet of wife shovelling snow after hospital shift

A Manitoba cabinet minister has gone viral over a tweet about his wife, and the internet is having a field day.

Jon Reyes, the minister of economic development and jobs, tweeted a photo of his wife, Cynthia, shovelling snow in frigid Winnipeg temperatures after a 12-hour hospital shift.

“Even after a 12-hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway,” Reyes tweeted on Saturday. “God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast.”

Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/91vahySLqO — Jon Reyes (@jonreyes204) January 8, 2022

A Twitter account that appears to be Cynthia Reyes retweeted the post, saying, “All I wanted to do was shovel!” However, this is the account’s only tweet.

All I wanted to do was shovel! 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dlGyMnZV0r — Cynthia B Reyes (@CynBReyes204) January 9, 2022

Reyes was trending on Twitter over the weekend with his post garnering thousands of retweets and replies roasting him for being unhelpful and insensitive.

One user tweeted a photo of what each of their hands might look like.

“her hands look like this so mine can look like this” pic.twitter.com/hUxRUfQlHe — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2022

Another predicted what kind of breakfast Jon was making for Cynthia.

The breakfast he made her: pic.twitter.com/IhmHSYjkMB — John Law (@JohnLawMedia) January 9, 2022

Others are showing solidarity for Cynthia.

Everyone put shovels out for Jon Reyes’ wife pic.twitter.com/DBovjgQrlP — Uncle Cammy (@CAMacAngus) January 9, 2022

A former Alberta politician swears that not every political husband is like this.

Ladies, let the record show that this is not a depiction of every politician husband.😳 #abpoli #ableg https://t.co/tlKPGXztvq — Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) January 9, 2022

And lastly, a parody account @wifejon was created.

Oh no, he stood at the window and admired his work for hours. https://t.co/ZSgSvliGnh — Jon Reyes Wife (@WifeJon) January 9, 2022

Reyes tweets hard, but the internet tweets harder.

Daily Hive has reached out to Jon Reyes for comment.