Driver makes shocking U-turn from right lane in Richmond

A Metro Vancouver driver made a bold turn this month in Richmond, shocking the person in the vehicle behind them enough to share dash-cam footage of the incident.

The driver is seen pulling up to the curb near Cambie and No. 5 roads to let out passengers. After two men make it safely onto the sidewalk, the driver turns on their left signal.

But instead of merging back into traffic, the driver turns left across a lane of cars waiting at the red light. The driver appears to U-turn, integrating into a line of cars turning left in the intersection.

The person who captured the video goes by 蘇偉林 or Stephen So on Facebook and said the incident happened around 12:45 pm on October 18.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with commenters asking Richmond RCMP to take action.

“Dumbest driver I’ve ever seen,” one person said.

“So dangerous!” said another.

Drivers displaying poor road etiquette are often the subject of videos shared on social media in Metro Vancouver, so much so that entire groups and pages are dedicated to shaming them.

What would you do if you saw a driver behave like this in front of you?