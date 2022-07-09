"Hit a breaking point": Shawn Mendes postpones rest of his tour

Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes has suddenly halted touring, postponing the remainder of his Wonder tour which includes shows in Toronto and Montreal.

The “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” singer announced the postponement on social media on Friday, July 8.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows…until further notice,” Mendes wrote.

Mendes cited the need to take care of his mental health “first and foremost” as the reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he said.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

His news was met with love and support from his peers and fans.

Musician Rita Ora commented on the post, “Mental health and physical health is the most important. Protect it. See you on the other side my brother.”

Mendes’ Wonder album debuted at the top of global charts, making it his fourth straight #1 record. You can follow the pop star on social media for the latest updates.

The Wonder World Tour made its way to BC and Alberta in July. While in BC, Mendes appeared to have a great time on Canada Day with friends and in Vancouver where he met fans.

Now, future concerts set for Montreal and two shows in Toronto are postponed and ticketholders will have to watch out for future announcements.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.