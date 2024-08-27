Shapovalov out of US Open with disappointing first round loss

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov didn’t have the performance he was hoping for at the US Open.

Shapovalov was eliminated in straight sets in the first round this afternoon by the Netherlands’ Botic Van de Zandschulp, falling 6-4, 7-5, and 6-4.

It’s been tough for Shapovalov lately. He is currently ranked 105th amongst his competitors, down from 10th less than three years ago.

Given his struggles, Shapovalov showed plenty of frustration on the court throughout the match, something that has become rather common for him in recent years.

With the win, Van de Zandschulp will now go on to face the winner of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Australia’s Li Tu. Alcaraz, who is currently the world’s number-three ranked player, is being viewed as a heavy favourite in the first-round match.

Shapovalov isn’t the only Canadian with a disappointing exit from the US Open. Earlier in the day, Felix Auger-Aliassime was defeated by 18-year-old Jakub Mensik in shocking fashion, falling 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The 24-year-old had been playing some of his best tennis entering the US Open, with a strong run at the Cincinnati Open last week, along with a mixed doubles bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The only other Canadian remaining in the men’s side for the US Open is Gabriel Diallo, who is currently in action against Spain’s Jaume Munar.