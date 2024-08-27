Auger-Aliassime upset by teen sensation in Round 1 of US Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s US Open campaign came to an abrupt end on Tuesday.

The Canadian tennis star was defeated in the first round by 18-year-old Jakub Mensik of Czechia. Mensik, who is the youngest singles player in the top 100, took the match via a decisive 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Auger-Aliassime, 24, who had standout performances over the past few weeks with a strong run in Cincinnati and a mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics, struggled throughout the match.

The Montreal native recorded seven aces and 27 winners but also made 10 double faults and 37 errors, leaving him unable to claim a single set against his underdog opponent, who recently rose to a career-high No. 64 in the ATP rankings.

A big win in the big city 👀🏙️@mensik_jakub_ takes down Felix Auger Aliassime in the First Round. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/actiMkqpZk — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 27, 2024

This loss marks Auger-Aliassime’s fifth early exit from a Grand Slam in the last seven major tournaments. It also marks the second year in a row that the 19th seed has been knocked out in the first round at the US Open — a far cry from his last significant success at the tournament, a semifinal run in 2021.

Looking ahead, Auger-Aliassime will turn his attention to the Davis Cup, where he is set to lead Team Canada in the group stage next month in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Mensik advances to the second round where he will play the winner of today’s match between Tristan Schoolkate and Taro Daniel. He reached the third round of the US Open last year.