Team Canada dazzled at the Beijing Olympic opening ceremony on Friday.

The 215 athletes strutted into the stadium in style wearing their coveted Lululemon Olympic kits.

Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short track speed skater Charles Hamelin lead the team as the flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished the team luck in a tweet this morning.

“We’ll be celebrating your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship over the next two weeks – and cheering you on every single day,” he said.

Good luck, #TeamCanada! We’ll be celebrating your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship over the next two weeks – and cheering you on every single day. https://t.co/KOYpEFAa3o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 4, 2022

You may have been fast asleep for the opening ceremony, which began at 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT — thanks to a 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.

Canada expects to net 22 medals this year, including six gold, five silver and 11 bronze, so we’ll hopefully see the athletes in more gold at the closing ceremony.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. For now, get hyped and see how Team Canada arrived in style at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadian Olympic Team (@teamcanada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Nurse (@nursey16)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elena grace gaskell (@elena.gaskell)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Hamelin (@charleshamelin)