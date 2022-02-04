The Eh-Team: Canada arrives in style at Olympic opening ceremony (PHOTOS)
Team Canada dazzled at the Beijing Olympic opening ceremony on Friday.
The 215 athletes strutted into the stadium in style wearing their coveted Lululemon Olympic kits.
Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short track speed skater Charles Hamelin lead the team as the flag bearers for the opening ceremony.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished the team luck in a tweet this morning.
“We’ll be celebrating your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship over the next two weeks – and cheering you on every single day,” he said.
Good luck, #TeamCanada! We’ll be celebrating your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship over the next two weeks – and cheering you on every single day. https://t.co/KOYpEFAa3o
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 4, 2022
You may have been fast asleep for the opening ceremony, which began at 6:30 am ET/3:30 am PT — thanks to a 13-hour time difference between Beijing and Central Canada.
Canada expects to net 22 medals this year, including six gold, five silver and 11 bronze, so we’ll hopefully see the athletes in more gold at the closing ceremony.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. For now, get hyped and see how Team Canada arrived in style at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
A dream come true, @pou29 @Speedskater01 ❤️#TeamCanada | #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/XwcsvgEXNG
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 4, 2022
Arriving in style 🍁@lululemon | #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/cTjYsQbD3t
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 4, 2022
Red (Canada’s Version)
cc: @lululemon pic.twitter.com/qK9QVt2MY7
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 4, 2022
