UBC is hiring for a bunch of jobs and some pay really well

Heads up, job seekers, the University of British Columbia (UBC) is hiring, and some jobs pay pretty well.

Some positions were posted within the last few days, while others have been open for a few weeks.

Both staff and faculty careers are up for grabs, and these are some of the more lucrative positions available.

Many of the jobs posted are located at the UBC Vancouver campus as the location, while others are at the Okanagan campus or off-campus.

The positions cover various backgrounds, requirements, and pay ranges, though most pay well above minimum wage.

One of the gigs with a lower entry barrier when it comes to background and qualifications is the administrative assistant position. The role pays up to $4,082 monthly and requires the applicant to have graduated high school and have some related experience.

UBC is also hiring a software developer if you have a background in computer science. The position pays up to $6,754 per year.

If computer science isn’t your thing, UBC is seeking a receptionist for the Michael Smith Laboratories, and the position pays up to $3,727 per month.

Plant lovers with relevant experience may also want to look at the horticulturist position, which pays up to $36.27 per hour.

UBC has over 20 vacancies for front-of-house attendants at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. The position pays $17.29 per hour.

For a complete list of jobs UBC is hiring for, click here.