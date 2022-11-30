Simon Fraser University has cancelled all Tuesday evening classes at its Burnaby campus due to a snowstorm hitting Metro Vancouver.

The school announced the weather-related closure on Twitter just after 4 pm, saying all classes, exams, university services, and campus activity would stop at 5:30 pm.

Campus buildings will remain open for students already on campus. Online classes can go ahead as scheduled.

SFU’s Burnaby campus is at the top of a hill which is notoriously difficult for buses to navigate in inclement weather.

Due to deteriorating weather conditions, SFU’s Burnaby campus will close at 5:30 P.M. today, November 29. All classes, exams, university services and campus activities starting at or after 5:30 P.M. are cancelled for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/DsQ4HvipBl — Simon Fraser University (@SFU) November 29, 2022

Other major universities in the Lower Mainland including the University of British Columbia, the University of the Fraser Valley, and Capilano University have acknowledged there’s a snowfall warning but are staying open for now.

Snow is falling at #UBC Vancouver. Campus operations and classes are on as normal. Commute safely. Status update re. Nov. 30 classes will be provided by 6:30 a.m. tomorrow. See https://t.co/ibWUbaKbRD for more info. pic.twitter.com/jL3nDuwa6I — University of British Columbia (@UBC) November 29, 2022

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Nov 29. All UFV classes and activities, remote and face-to-face, are anticipated to proceed as scheduled this afternoon and evening. All campuses, centres, & services are scheduled to be OPEN. https://t.co/4v6sbhqSsD pic.twitter.com/rbJTeeQpwN — U of Fraser Valley (@goUFV) November 29, 2022