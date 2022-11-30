Simon Fraser University has cancelled all Tuesday evening classes at its Burnaby campus due to a snowstorm hitting Metro Vancouver.
The school announced the weather-related closure on Twitter just after 4 pm, saying all classes, exams, university services, and campus activity would stop at 5:30 pm.
Campus buildings will remain open for students already on campus. Online classes can go ahead as scheduled.
SFU’s Burnaby campus is at the top of a hill which is notoriously difficult for buses to navigate in inclement weather.
Due to deteriorating weather conditions, SFU’s Burnaby campus will close at 5:30 P.M. today, November 29.
All classes, exams, university services and campus activities starting at or after 5:30 P.M. are cancelled for the remainder of the day. pic.twitter.com/DsQ4HvipBl
— Simon Fraser University (@SFU) November 29, 2022
Other major universities in the Lower Mainland including the University of British Columbia, the University of the Fraser Valley, and Capilano University have acknowledged there’s a snowfall warning but are staying open for now.
