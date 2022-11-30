NewsWeather

Metro Vancouver university cancels classes during snowstorm

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 30 2022, 12:36 am
Metro Vancouver university cancels classes during snowstorm
@SFU/Twitter

Simon Fraser University has cancelled all Tuesday evening classes at its Burnaby campus due to a snowstorm hitting Metro Vancouver.

The school announced the weather-related closure on Twitter just after 4 pm, saying all classes, exams, university services, and campus activity would stop at 5:30 pm.

Campus buildings will remain open for students already on campus. Online classes can go ahead as scheduled.

SFU’s Burnaby campus is at the top of a hill which is notoriously difficult for buses to navigate in inclement weather.

Other major universities in the Lower Mainland including the University of British Columbia, the University of the Fraser Valley, and Capilano University have acknowledged there’s a snowfall warning but are staying open for now.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.