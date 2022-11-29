BC Ferries just cancelled all sailings to Vancouver Island due to the storm

While many were worried about the snow impacting their commute Tuesday, it turns out the wind is leading to another major travel mess.

Thousands of BC Ferries passengers have been left stranded between the mainland and Vancouver Island after the high winds made it unsafe for the ferries to sail across the Georgia Strait, according to company spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

She says there will be no sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, as well as Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

“The last sailing already left at 1 pm – the next one would have been 3 pm but it’s cancelled,” Marshall said.

She says other routes continue to operate as the winds are not as threatening, including service to the Sunshine Coast.

“The winds are about 35 to 40 knots – and they are only increasing throughout the day,” she said about the conditions.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay Due to adverse weather conditions, the following sailings have been cancelled for today, November 29: 3:00pm / 5:00pm / 7:00pm / 9:00pm Ex. Vancouver

3:00pm / 5:00pm / 7:00pm / 9:00pm Ex. Victoria More info: https://t.co/EPFh5pkhfW ^dk — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) November 29, 2022

Anyone with reservations for Tuesday will be automatically refunded.

When asked when the last time BC Ferries has been forced to cancel this many routes due to weather, Marshall said she couldn’t recall an exact date but that “this happens every winter.”

