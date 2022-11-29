NewsTransportationUrbanized

BC Ferries just cancelled all sailings to Vancouver Island due to the storm

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Nov 29 2022, 10:03 pm
BC Ferries' Coastal Inspiration (Stories In Light/Shutterstock)

While many were worried about the snow impacting their commute Tuesday, it turns out the wind is leading to another major travel mess.

Thousands of BC Ferries passengers have been left stranded between the mainland and Vancouver Island after the high winds made it unsafe for the ferries to sail across the Georgia Strait, according to company spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

She says there will be no sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, as well as Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

“The last sailing already left at 1 pm – the next one would have been 3 pm but it’s cancelled,” Marshall said.

She says other routes continue to operate as the winds are not as threatening, including service to the Sunshine Coast.

“The winds are about 35 to 40 knots – and they are only increasing throughout the day,” she said about the conditions.

Anyone with reservations for Tuesday will be automatically refunded.

When asked when the last time BC Ferries has been forced to cancel this many routes due to weather, Marshall said she couldn’t recall an exact date but that “this happens every winter.”

For more information, head to the BC Ferries website.

