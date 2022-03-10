Two women sexually assaulted at Vancouver massage parlour: VPD

An unlicensed massage practitioner has been charged after two women came forward last month with allegations they were sexually assaulted.

Vancouver Police launched an investigation in February after the women, aged 34 and 44, reported being sexually assaulted while receiving treatments at two Happy Feet Massage locations in East Vancouver.

The incidents apparently took place on February 5 and 6.

During the investigation, the VPD worked with the owners of the massage parlor to arrest 46-year-old Jun Dong Gao, who also goes by James or Jim.

The BC Prosecution Service then approved two charges of sexual assault against Gao on March 10.

“Gao is free on bail, with court-imposed conditions that include he not practice massage, reflexology, acupuncture, or any other service that involves physically touching clients,” reads a statement from the VPD.

Police are continuing to investigate and want anyone with relevant information to call Sex Crimes Unit investigators at 604-717-0603.