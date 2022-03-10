Former "Riverdale" actor pleads guilty to murder of mother in BC

Ryan Grantham, a former BC child actor who you might recognize from shows like Riverdale, Supernatural, and iZombie, has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his mother.

On March 9, Grantham appeared in court to enter his plea.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, “The sentence for this offence is an automatic life sentence. Although the minimum time that must be served before an offender is eligible for parole is 10 years, the court has the discretion to order that the offender serve anywhere between 10 and 25 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.”

Grantham will be back in court on June 13, 2022 for a hearing to determine the period of parole eligibility.

On April 1, 2020 Barbara Waite, mother of 23-year-old Grantham, was found dead in her home in Squamish.

Waite’s cause of death hasn’t been released, nor has motive been determined.

At the time, police said they went to Waite’s home for a welfare check that night and arrested Grantham “a short time later.”

Grantham, who has no previous criminal record, was originally charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Grantham started acting when he was in elementary school, doing commercial work before moving on to bigger roles, like the one he landed for Riverdale.

Between 2007 and 2019, Grantham racked up over 30 acting credits and a Leo Award nomination for “best actor” in a 2012 film.

The Riverdale actor also played Rodney James in Diary of a Wimpy Kid.