Surrey temple worker arrested after 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted

RCMP is looking into reports that a 15-year-old was sexually assaulted at a Surrey temple.

Surrey RCMP received a report that a female youth was sexually assaulted “at or in the area of” the Gurdwara Dukh Niavaran Sahib on 68th Avenue.

According to a release from the Surrey RCMP, its Special Victims Unit has conducted the investigation and identified a suspect arrested on May 5, 2023.

The suspect, who has been released on conditions, is an employee at the Surrey Sikh temple, and his employer has been advised of the allegations that a young female was assaulted.

RCMP says that the suspect is a 58-year-old male.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and charges have not yet been laid.”

Currently, the RCMP is gathering more evidence and information and is hoping that anyone with additional information, including anyone at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6 am and 8 am, contact police and quote file number 2023-69537.

“Our Special Victims Unit is leading this investigation, with support for the youth victim from Surrey Women’s Centre,” said Corporal Sarbjit K. Sangha with the Surrey RCMP.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward, as investigators continue to work to gather evidence and advance the investigation.”

Daily Hive has contacted the Gurdwara Dukh Niavaran Sahib temple for a statement in response to the allegations.