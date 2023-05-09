Police called over multiple sex assaults in Vancouver's downtown core

An investigation is underway into a series of sex assaults in Vancouver’s downtown core, and police have released photos in an effort to identify a suspect.

Police say in total, four women have been assaulted in the area surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena in the last week and a half.

The first happened in Gastown near Pender and Abbott Street around 9 pm on April 27.

“She was approached by a stranger from behind, then groped. Within minutes, a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty Street when she, too, was groped. Both victims called VPD right away,” police said.

Two days later, a woman was groped near Stadium-Chinatown station on Georgia and Beatty Street around 9:15 pm. A fourth victim was then sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton Street just after 11 pm.

Police say photos are being shared of the suspect from a surveillance video from a nearby apartment building.

“The suspect is a dark-skinned man who is about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s. He wore glasses and had a moustache at the time of the offences,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.