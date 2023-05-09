NewsCrime

Police called over multiple sex assaults in Vancouver's downtown core

May 9 2023, 6:28 pm
Pascal Huot/Shutterstock

An investigation is underway into a series of sex assaults in Vancouver’s downtown core, and police have released photos in an effort to identify a suspect.

Police say in total, four women have been assaulted in the area surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena in the last week and a half.

The first happened in Gastown near Pender and Abbott Street around 9 pm on April 27.

“She was approached by a stranger from behind, then groped. Within minutes, a woman was walking near Georgia and Beatty Street when she, too, was groped. Both victims called VPD right away,” police said.

Two days later, a woman was groped near Stadium-Chinatown station on Georgia and Beatty Street around 9:15 pm. A fourth victim was then sexually assaulted near Georgia and Hamilton Street just after 11 pm.

Police say photos are being shared of the suspect from a surveillance video from a nearby apartment building.

Vancouver groper

Vancouver Police

“The suspect is a dark-skinned man who is about 5’5” and appears to be in his 30s. He wore glasses and had a moustache at the time of the offences,” police said.

Vancouver groper

Vancouver Police

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to contact the VPD Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602.

