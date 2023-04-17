Police called to Granville SkyTrain Station for sexual assault investigation

Vancouver police say a suspect has been apprehended in connection to a sexual assault investigation at a busy SkyTrain station recently.

Police say a woman in her mid-20s was sexually assaulted by a stranger while riding the escalator at Granville Station on Saturday afternoon.

“She quickly called 911, which allowed our officers to respond immediately and arrest the 26-year-old suspect while he was still nearby,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday. He said the victim was treated by paramedics and not seriously injured.

Police are recommending one count of sexual assault to the BC Prosecution Service.