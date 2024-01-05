Police in BC’s Okanagan are investigating a report of a sexual assault involving a migrant worker from Mexico and their employer.

The employer and alleged perpetrator is a “prominent member” of the South Okanagan wine industry, Captain James Grandy said in a news release.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have yet to come forward and are asking them to speak with police.

“Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson. “If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us.”

Spanish-speaking officers will be available to assist.

Police have not named the victim or alleged perpetrator. They only ask victims or those with information contact the Oliver RCMP detachment at (250) 498-3422, and quote file 2023-5996.