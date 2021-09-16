Sex offender now living in Vancouver poses significant risk to women: VPD

Vancouver Police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender will be residing in the city and that he poses a serious risk to women.

The offender, 21-year-old Skylar Wayne Pelletier, will be living in an undisclosed area of Vancouver.

Pelletier has several conditions imposed on him as part of his release.

VPD describes Pelletier as an Indigenous man, standing at six feet two inches tall, and weighing around 165 pounds.

He has a medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Pelletier is currently serving a 5-year Long Term Supervision Order for convictions of sexual assault, committing sex assault, and breaking and entering to assault.

While living in the community, Pelletier needs to comply with the following conditions:

he cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol;

he cannot consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication;

he cannot associate with the victim or members of the victim’s family;

he cannot associate with any person believed to be involved in criminal activity or substance misuse;

he must report all contacts with females to his parole supervisor;

he must reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility;

he will have a curfew from 10 pm to 7 am.

If anyone sees Pelletier in violation of these conditions, they are asked to call 911.