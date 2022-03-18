Sex offender wanted Canada-wide after fleeing Vancouver hospital

A man who violated his long-term supervision order by escaping the Vancouver hospital where he was being treated is now wanted-Canada-wide.

In a release, the VPD says Marcel Lawson “has a history of committing serious sexual offences and he is at risk to re-offend.”

#VPDNews: Have you seen 40-year-old Marcel Lawson? He’s wanted Canada-wide for breaching his release conditions, and has a history of committing serious sexual offences. If you see him, or know where he is, please call 911. https://t.co/a0RYAQ4I0E — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 17, 2022

Lawson is Indigenous, five feet eight inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white Under Armour logo on the chest. He was also wearing a black backpack, and he might walk with a limp.

Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, should call 911.