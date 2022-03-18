NewsCrime

Sex offender wanted Canada-wide after fleeing Vancouver hospital

Aly Laube
|
Mar 18 2022, 6:01 pm
Courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department

A man who violated his long-term supervision order by escaping the Vancouver hospital where he was being treated is now wanted-Canada-wide.

In a release, the VPD says Marcel Lawson “has a history of committing serious sexual offences and he is at risk to re-offend.”

Lawson is Indigenous, five feet eight inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white Under Armour logo on the chest. He was also wearing a black backpack, and he might walk with a limp. 

Anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, should call 911. 

Aly Laube
