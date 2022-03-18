Vancouver actress speaks out after stranger assault at Metrotown Mall

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a woman was shoved by a stranger in an unprovoked assault at Metrotown Mall this week.

Actress and singer-songwriter Zenia Marshall was shopping with a friend on March 14 when a woman walking in the other direction apparently stepped toward Marshall and pushed her hard with both hands.

“I just kind of like staggered back … Like, what the heck? Why did she do that?,” Marshall told Daily Hive.

Marshall said the woman continued staring at her while walking toward the escalator.

After deliberating for a few moments, Marshall and her friend decided to report the incident to Metrotown security, who advised her to contact police.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed their High Risk Offender Unit is working on the case. A suspect has been identified but police are not releasing her name because charges have not yet been approved.

Marshall took a photo of the woman as she walked away and shared it on social media, warning others in Burnaby to be careful.

Some people replied, saying the woman appears similar to the person who was charged in an unprovoked attack in 2020 where a senior using a walker was pushed to the ground near Metrotown SkyTrain station.

Burnaby RCMP would not comment on whether it’s the same suspect.

Stranger assaults are on the rise in Metro Vancouver, with Vancouver police saying they’ve seen more than usual ever since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2021, Vancouver police said approximately four people per day are randomly attacked — and that’s just in Vancouver, not the surrounding suburbs.

Marshall counts herself lucky that she was strong enough to only stagger back and not fall to the ground. She’s also grateful the shove didn’t occur near a busy street or on a SkyTrain platform.

“I definitely don’t want this to happen to other people,” she said. “This person needs to be given the help that they need to stop doing this.”