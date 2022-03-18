"Call 911 immediately": Missing man could be risk to himself or the public

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing man wanted on a BC Mental Health Act Warrant, who may “behave in a way that presents a risk to themselves of the public.”

Spencer Smith, 42, was last seen on March 16th around 1pm in the 2700-block of Lougheed Hwy.

“There is concern for the wellbeing of Smith and police are obliged to apprehend him and return him to a designated facility,” according to a news bulletin from RCMP.

Spencer Smith is described as:

Caucasian

6’1

200-lbs

Short brown hair

Clean shaven

Last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and dark pants

RCMP say not to approach Smith, but call 911 immediately.

It is believed he frequents the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file # 2022-6687.