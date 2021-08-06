Vancouver mother-daughter duo is creating sustainable apparel and decor



Located in the heart of Granville Island, this mother-daughter duo-operated business is producing sustainable, ethical and timeless pieces.

As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Sandra McIntyre, founder of her business Serenity West, about bringing comfort, serenity, and happiness to people’s homes and wardrobes.

“We are so excited about what we have been able to create as Serenity West, and we hope to share and foster a sense of serenity,” said McIntyre in an interview with the Daily Hive.

She opened up the business with her daughter, Acacia Cresswell, who is the manager of Serenity West.

They were inspired by a modern, West Coast calmness, and create apparel and home decor, using natural and sustainable products.

They would attribute their success to “quality, consistency, determination and belief in the viability of the idea, combined with the development and maintenance of strong relationships with local vendors and suppliers.”

Serenity West offers a variety of items like bedding, table linens, tops, bottoms, coats, dresses, sleeping masks, relax gift boxes and more.

Their products are available on their website or at their store on Granville Island.

Although COVID-19 has made it hard for their business, especially for in-person sales, they are excited to welcome customers in person again.

Aside from the “West Coast vibes,” travel has also been one of the design influences in McIntyre’s work and life.

Being able to see the world has given her a deep appreciation for a multitude of cultures, styles and designs from all over.

Cresswell draws on travel for inspiration as well, but also her schooling experiences for inspiration in Serenity West’s designs, photographs, writing and content creation.

More importantly, being a sustainable business is crucial to Serenity West because they want to show consumers that you don’t need to give up having a quality product to be good to the environment.

“With Serenity West, we want to show that being environmentally conscious does not mean having to give up design, aesthetics and serenity,” said McIntyre

“Right from the beginning of the design process, we make an effort to be as eco-friendly, and local as possible. Each element, from natural fabrics and buttons, right down to our packaging is picked for its quality, durability and sustainability.”

Make sure to stop by and check them out in Granville Island at 103 -1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver or online.