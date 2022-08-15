Canada ranks as the top country people want to move to

A new Australian study ranked Canada as the most popular relocation destination.

According to Compare the Market, an Australian price comparison website, Canada beat out Japan and Spain by a landslide.

The company analyzed Google search data for each country for terms related to relocating, such as “moving to” and “property.”

Data revealed Canada is considered a dream destination for residents in 50 countries around the world including China, India, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uruguay.

Surprisingly, residents in tropical destinations like Barbados, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, and Jamaica also declared Canada as their dream home.

Compare the Market said Canada takes the lead because it’s a “welcoming country for expats.” It also ranks high because the country is known for its quality of life, economic freedom, and education among other things.

Believe it or not, not a single country ranked the US as a top destination to relocate to.

The study also looked at the most desirable country Canadians wish to move to, which turned out to be Japan.

Japan has one of the highest life expectancies in the world, which could explain why so many people are researching to move there. It’s also a global leader in many industries such as automotive, robotics, and electronics, and there seems to be plenty of job opportunities in those fields.

The countries that people want to move to the least? It’s a six-way tie between Germany, Sweden, The Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, and Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. Each destination only garnered one other country’s interest in relocating.