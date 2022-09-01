12 hot-off-the-press books we recommend reading this September

With the approaching change of season, we’re falling into some truly wonderful reads this September.

Our lineup includes an anticipated release from award-winning Canadian writer Chelene Knight, a heart-pounding thriller served up by New York Times best-selling author Courtney Summers, and a book about writing from poet Rupi Kaur.

These are 12 books we recommend.

The voice who has captivated millions with her words. Award-winning Rupi Kaur is back, this time with a unique offering. Healing Through Words is a guidebook that will appeal to those of us who journal or anyone who has ever felt the desire to write.

The book contains a collection of guided writing exercises, each addressing specific themes that align with the writer’s work such as trauma, loss, heartache, and more. We all have a story within us, and Kaur’s guiding wisdom will lead the way for many.

Take a break from technology and consider a journey into the lush woodlands of ​​Louviers, France, where photographer and deer expert Geoffroy Delorme spent time living, observing, and forming connections with wildlife.

Read along as Delorme blends into nature, becoming a creature of the forest. The deer accept him into their world, and over time he witnesses the cycles of their lives. Deer Man will be resonant for those of us who feel the burdens of social media and the world’s expectations that are a constant weight upon our shoulders.

Carolyn Huynh’s breakout debut novel follows three generations of a Vietnamese American family who believe they’ve been cursed. It all started with their ancestor, Oanh, who dared to leave her marriage for true love. The Duongs believe they’ll never find happiness, and that they’ll only ever give birth to daughters.

Told through multiple perspectives, Huynh addresses Vietnamese culture, identity, and ultimately the coming together of an estranged family. A lighthearted read from a new voice in fiction.

For readers of The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls, this moving memoir tells the story of Daniella Mestyanek Young and her upbringing in the religious cult The Children of God, now known as The Family. Young later escaped and elected to join the military, but found her new world similar to the one she left behind.

An exploration of cultlike mentality and the dangers of these often unseen organizations, Uncultured is a courageous and significant tale of one woman’s survival and battle to overcome.

One of this year’s most anticipated memoirs, Solito follows poet Javier Zamora’s three-thousand-mile journey from his small town in El Salvador, through Guatemala and Mexico, and across the US border.

Just nine years old, Zamora recounts travelling alone amid a group of strangers and one “coyote” who was hired to lead the way. This is the story of one young boy that will touch millions.

Many will be familiar with Canadian author Iain Reid’s debut, the New York Times best-selling novel I’m Thinking of Ending Things, which has since been adapted into a Netflix film.

Reid’s latest follows an elderly lady who is moved from her apartment into a long-term care facility in the woods. At first, Penny feels comfortable in her new surroundings, but she loses track of time as the days blur into one another. Could it be that she’s losing her mind or is there something more sinister happening at Six Cedars? An arresting and masterful novel.

Addiction and trauma expert Gabor Maté’s latest book, co-written with his son Daniel, is a comprehensive exploration of the causes of illness, and how today’s toxic culture stresses the body, immune system, and emotional mind.

A physician for over three decades, Gabor, a recipient of the Order of Canada for his groundbreaking work in the medical field, offers his perspective through a compassionate lens. As with his previous books, The Myth of Normal is a blend of real-life stories and compelling research.

Award-winning writer and literary agent Chelene Knight was born in Vancouver. The author of Dear Current Occupant, Knight’s latest book takes readers on a journey to Hogan’s Alley, a former Black and immigrant community in the East End.

Set in the 1930s, the novel follows a young girl named Junie coming of age in the area. As she grows older, she notices the surrounding neighbourhood begins to change. A highly anticipated offering from one of our nation’s most talented voices.

A novel that will truly get under your skin, I’m the Girl is raw, scorching, and gripping. Following a girl named Georgia Avis, Summers’ latest explores themes of power dynamics, extreme wealth, and the reality of the world we live in today.

The book opens with the death of a 13-year-old girl and links to an investigation that throws Georgia into a world of privilege and wealth that she’s always dreamed of. Can a beautiful young girl survive among the predators who might be out to get her too?

Vancouver-based journalist Harrison Mooney’s forthcoming memoir recounts his experience of being born to a West African mother and his adoption as an infant by a white Christian fundamentalist family.

Mooney’s story explores the controversial practice of transracial adoption, and how after years of internalized anti-Blackness, he began to redefine his terms and reconsider his history.

Beyond the brilliant cover, award-winning writer Jonathan Escoffery’s debut book contains a collection of eight linked short stories about a Jamaican family in Miami. Excluded from society as Black immigrants, they push through their struggles and get along with life.

If I Survive You is told in a humorous manner and addresses themes of culture, identity, and belonging. The book has five starred literary reviews and advanced praise from Marlon James who said it’s “like nothing you’ve read before.”

Born in Ghana, Edward Enniful, current editor-in-chief of British Vogue is a remarkable changemaker, advocate, and visionary. In his memoir, A Visible Man, he charts his notable journey into the fashion world.

Enninful has been an integral part of an exclusive industry in need of change, and his revolutionary covers featuring first responders, Malala, and Beyoncé have resonated with global audiences.