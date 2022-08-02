10 highly anticipated August releases we recommend reading this month

Looking for a new read? Look no further than our monthly book column, where we’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

This month, we’re celebrating a mix of debut authors including Iman Hariri-Kia, Rasheed Newson, and Emi Nietfeld, while welcoming back New York Times best-selling writers Lisa Jewell and Taylor Jenkins Reid.

These are 10 books we recommend this August.

Described as The Devil Wears Prada meets The Bold Type, Hariri-Kia’s debut is a hilarious and whip-smart novel. Readers follow Noora, a Middle Eastern-American writer and blogger who breaks into the industry by getting a job working for Loretta James, editor-in-chief of Vinyl magazine, the publication of her dreams.

Iman, a seasoned journalist, captures the move from print to digital media, the flaws of publishing, and the struggles of being a writer today. All with an uplifting and diverse cast of characters, and a protagonist you’ll be rooting for from the beginning.

The thriller queen returns with her nineteenth novel. In the highly anticipated sequel to her bestseller, The Family Upstairs, Jewell draws readers in with a spellbinding narrative following the discovery of human remains on the banks of the River Thames.

As with all of Lisa’s novels, there are multiple subplots, alternating perspectives and shifting timelines, driving suspense and thrills, and moving the reader at a riveting pace from start to finish.

American actress, socialite, and heiress Edie Sedgwick, who was once described as “beautiful, rich, and deeply damaged” by Vanity Fair, was the ultimate “It Girl” of the ‘60s. But who exactly was she?

This mesmerizing memoir, written by her sister Alice Sedgwick Wohl, captures Edie’s life and upbringing on a California ranch, her turbulent relationship with her parents, and her rise in popular culture within the silver walls of Andy Warhol’s Factory. An unprecedented look at one of fashion’s most legendary figures.

Born into a wealthy Black Indianapolis family, Trey Singleton III flees his overbearing parents for New York City, where he meets an array of characters, a mix of fictional and real-life individuals who Rasheed has reimagined through his creative prose, like Marvin Liebman, Fred Trump, and Larry Kramer.

Those he encounters change his life, and he finds himself volunteering at a renegade home hospice for AIDS patients and becoming a member of the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP). Newson’s novel is beautifully written, poignant, and exceptionally well-researched. We can’t wait to see what he does next.

A simply beautiful debut, and an ode to anyone who loves to read. Set in Wembley, West London, Adams’ novel follows the unlikely connection of two main characters who are bound together by a mystery reading list found on the shelves of the local library.

Both seeking a lifeline, widower Mukesh and teenage librarian Aleisha, two lonely souls, escape their grief and everyday troubles and find joy and comfort in the beauty of fiction.

Everything TJR touches turns to gold. The TV adaptation of Taylor’s Daisy Jones & The Six has just wrapped filming with a star-studded cast including Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. Adaptations for her bestsellers The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising are in the works too.

Thrilling news for fans, a new book is on the way. It’s set 30 years ago and follows retired tennis star Carrie Soto, who watches her record taken from her by Nicki Chan. Determined to take it back, she comes out of retirement at 37 for one last epic season. That’s right, Carrie Soto and Taylor Jenkins Reid are back.

Software engineer Emi Nietfeld’s Acceptance chronicles the author’s early life, from growing up within a dysfunctional family, with a mother who was a hoarder, and a father who fled after coming out as trans. Finding home unbearable, she checked into a psych ward and later attempted to end her life. By 14, she was admitted to an inpatient eating disorder unit.

While hospitalized, Emi set her sights on Ivy League Colleges and went on to receive an acceptance letter from Harvard. This is a remarkable and accomplished memoir.

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Daisy Buchanan’s Careering is a charming and entertaining novel for anyone who has ever felt like they don’t fit in. Meet 26-year-old Imogen Mounce, London-based fashion intern, factory worker, waitress, and sex blogger.

Trying to make ends meet, Imogen has been offering free labour for fashion magazines for over two years, so when the opportunity presents itself to work as a writer for women-led website The Know, she jumps at the opportunity. Turns out, they’re only interested in her sex-led features; the raunchier, the better, driving Imogen to lose herself along the way. Will she stand up for what she believes in?

An absorbing and touching tale from the New York Times best-selling author of Garden Spells. Allen’s new novel is about a young woman named Zoey, who comes to an island off the coast of South Carolina to claim her deceased mother’s apartment. She’s immediately captivated by the beauty of her surroundings and those who live there.

Each character Zoey meets, including a girl on the run, a lonely chef, and two estranged sisters, brings something new and unexpected into the narrative. Other Birds is an impressive exploration of grief, friends, family, and connection.

Award-winning Syrian-Canadian author and advocate for LGBTQ+ refugees Danny Ramadan’s latest novel takes readers on a deeply moving journey from Syria to Vancouver where we meet Hussam and Wassim, two young men from a war-torn country longing to find peace and acceptance.

Growing up as teenagers, the two explored their love for each other until one moment changed the course of their lives forever. Ten years later, Hussam is living an openly gay life in Vancouver, quieting his demons with one-night stands and substance use, meanwhile, Wassim finds himself living on the streets of Damascus. Praised by Maaza Mengiste as “a tender and impassioned love story.”