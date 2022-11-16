Sephora has come a long way since it opened its first Canadian store in 2004. With the beauty and cosmetics company now poised to open its 100th Canadian store, it’s ensuring that this landmark will be a truly memorable experience for beauty enthusiasts.

The upcoming Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is set to be their 100th location. And to celebrate this huge milestone, they’re giving away gift cards.

On November 18, the first 100 shoppers who spend $100 or more in-store will receive a $50 Sephora gift card at each of its 100 locations nationwide.

“This opening is also an important occasion for us to celebrate with our clients in Canada, and to show gratitude to communities at large — they are the beating heart of our business and we are proud to serve them,” said Thomas Haupt, the newly appointed general manager of Sephora Canada.

The celebrations don’t stop there.

The company is also hosting an opening party at their newest Winnipeg location on November 17. Then, on November 18, shoppers can expect surprises and special in-store events at several flagship locations across the country including Sephora Toronto Eaton Centre, Sephora Ste. Catherine in Montreal, and Sephora Robson in Vancouver.

The retail giant will also donate $100,000 to the Native Women’s Association of Canada and work with the organization to discuss Indigenous beauty.

Sephora has been expanding rapidly across the country. In 2022 alone, the retailer opened 14 new stores, including a location in Toronto’s Union Station.