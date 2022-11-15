A Cree woman was crowned Miss World Canada for the first time

Miss World Canada just crowned its first Cree First Nations winner, and people are absolutely obsessed.

It was a historical moment as Emma Morrison took home the coveted crown during the Miss World Canada 2022 pageant held on November 13 in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The win means that Morrison will represent Canada in the 72nd Miss World competition in 2023.

Morrison is no stranger to pageantry.

She competed and won Miss Northern Ontario in 2017 and later won Miss Teenage Canada in 2018. In an introduction video, Morrison said that she lives in Ottawa and studied Indigenous preparatory studies and tourism as well as aesthetics and hair.

In an Instagram post, she expressed her disbelief as the new Miss World Canada 2022.

“Now, the real work begins, I am so honoured to represent Canada as a Mushkegowuk Cree First Nations woman at the International Miss World Festival 2022,” she stated. “I am so thrilled to be taking on this role, to be this positive example, to show Indigenous youth, Indigenous people, and all Canadians that you too can accomplish anything that you strive and work for.”

Indigenous model, actress, and TV personality Ashley Callingbull posted a video on her TikTok account congratulating Morrison.

“She officially made history as the first Indigenous First Nations woman to hold this title!” she wrote. “She is going to Miss World. So proud of her 🥹💕👸🏽✨ Mentoring and coaching her has been such a joy.”

Congratulations also poured in online, with commenters calling Morrison a “great native role model.”

In an Instagram post, Morrison stated that she competes in pageants because representation “is so important.”

“On the road to Miss World Canada, I am proudly competing for Indigenous Youth and Indigenous People, in hopes to inspire all Canadians about the importance of cultural revitalization,” she wrote.