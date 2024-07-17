SportsHockeyCanucks

105-year-old Canucks fan gets cute birthday surprise from Quinn Hughes

Jul 17 2024, 8:12 pm
@Canucks/X

One Vancouver Canucks fan recently got a special message from the team for reaching an amazing achievement.

The Canucks organized a special birthday celebration for Dorothy Palmer, who just turned 105 years old.

The Kelowna-based Palmer has been a Canucks fan since the team started and has continued to cheer for the club through the good and the bad.

The birthday surprise from the team included a custom jersey with Palmer’s name and the No. 105, along with a message from captain Quinn Hughes.

“I hear you’re a massive Canucks fan and I also hear that you’re coming up on your 105th birthday,” said the Norris Trophy-winning defenceman.

“That’s just incredible, what a milestone, congratulations! I hope it’s filled with laughter and love and you have an incredible day.”

“I know that you inspire myself and my teammates and hopefully make you proud next season and hopefully get you out to a game.”

“Congratulations on the milestone again; 105, just so special, congrats!”

The video posted to social media also included a special thank you from Dorothy to both the team and Hughes. She also gave a good “go, Canucks, go” as she showed off her fandom.

The social media post got a lot of reactions from fans, including some who mentioned that the team owes her a Stanley Cup victory.

The Canucks start training camp on September 19 in Penticton. That will be the first time the team is back together as they look to improve on last season, where they lost in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers.

Hughes won the Norris Trophy last season as the league’s best defenceman and is already one of the best blueliners in franchise history despite not yet being 25 years old. He’s entering his second season as captain.

Noah StrangNoah Strang
