One Vancouver Canucks fan recently got a special message from the team for reaching an amazing achievement.

The Canucks organized a special birthday celebration for Dorothy Palmer, who just turned 105 years old.

The Kelowna-based Palmer has been a Canucks fan since the team started and has continued to cheer for the club through the good and the bad.

The birthday surprise from the team included a custom jersey with Palmer’s name and the No. 105, along with a message from captain Quinn Hughes.

A massive milestone for a lifelong #Canucks fan! 🥳 On Friday, Kelowna, BC's Dorothy Palmer turned 105 years old! Dorothy has been a dedicated supporter of the Canucks since inception. Our team and Captain Quinn Hughes made sure this is a birthday she will never forget,… pic.twitter.com/KtwfHVtMnO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 17, 2024

“I hear you’re a massive Canucks fan and I also hear that you’re coming up on your 105th birthday,” said the Norris Trophy-winning defenceman.

“That’s just incredible, what a milestone, congratulations! I hope it’s filled with laughter and love and you have an incredible day.”

“I know that you inspire myself and my teammates and hopefully make you proud next season and hopefully get you out to a game.”

“Congratulations on the milestone again; 105, just so special, congrats!”

The video posted to social media also included a special thank you from Dorothy to both the team and Hughes. She also gave a good “go, Canucks, go” as she showed off her fandom.

The social media post got a lot of reactions from fans, including some who mentioned that the team owes her a Stanley Cup victory.

you owe this woman a Canucks cup win. No time to waste! — Travis Healy (@SuckItPhaneuf) July 17, 2024

WOW What an inspiration…Dorothy Palmer 105th Birthday… Lifelong Fan 🥳🥳🙌🙌🙏🙏 Classy move by the Canucks and Quinn Hughes — Douglas mcInnis (@DouglasMcInnis) July 17, 2024

You guys should retire #105 so no one else wear it again ❤️ — PαƚBL 🍸 (@patbL61) July 17, 2024

Weapon — Stonecold Silovs (@stonecoldsilovs) July 17, 2024

fantastic gesture – way to go and congratulations to Dorothy! This is prob better than a letter from the King. — dennis (@dennisy__) July 17, 2024

It’s amazing how big of a positive impact a relatively small gesture can make. Kudos to the Canucks and Quinn. — Carl van Bolderen (@cvtvb) July 17, 2024

The Canucks start training camp on September 19 in Penticton. That will be the first time the team is back together as they look to improve on last season, where they lost in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers.

Hughes won the Norris Trophy last season as the league’s best defenceman and is already one of the best blueliners in franchise history despite not yet being 25 years old. He’s entering his second season as captain.