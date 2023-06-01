"Selling Sunset" stars come to Vancouver to celebrate partnership with local brand

The Oppenheim Group, featured on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, is teaming up with a Vancouver-based furniture company and a couple of familiar faces are coming to the city.

Rove Concepts, which was launched in Vancouver in 2011, has announced a new partnership with LA-based Oppenheim Group. To celebrate, there is going to be a meet and greet with Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet.

According to Rove Concepts, “This highly anticipated event is a celebration of the collaborative partnership between Rove Concepts and the Oppenheim Group, where clients can see in-person and purchase the curated pieces furnished in the Oppenheim Group’s offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and Cabo.”

Hoping for a chance to meet some of your favourite reality stars? You can sign up to be a Rove Member and RSVP online.

The company warns spots will likely fill up fast.

“We want to create an extraordinary experience for the Canadian fans of Selling Sunset,” said Art Lee, CEO and founder of Rove Concepts. “This meet and greet event allows fans to connect with the cast in a personal way, fostering a deeper connection to the show and its stars and also learn more about how the partnership with Rove Concepts came together.”

Selling Sunset/Rove Concepts Meet and Greet

Where: Rove Concepts Showroom — 480 Granville Street, Vancouver

When: June 15, 2023, from 5 to 8 pm PT