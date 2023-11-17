Mystery girl: "Selling Sunset" star reveals he's dating Vancouver woman

It’s bad news for Selling Sunset fans who are still hoping that Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause will get back together as he reveals that he’s seeing someone from Vancouver.

Oppenheim revealed the news in the dynamic Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion when questioned about his dating life by popular stylist Tan France.

“I’m kind of talking a woman in Vancouver,” shared Oppenheim.

Sadly, the real estate broker kept quiet about the other details. Other than revealing that the woman is “29 and just a few weeks from 3o,” he stayed hush about it.

Oppenheim visited Vancouver this summer to celebrate a partnership between the Oppenheim Group and Vancouver-based furniture company Rove Concepts. During his visit, the real estate broker sat down with Daily Hive and shared his take on Vancouver’s real estate market.

While it’s not confirmed how Oppenheim met his new love interest, we can’t help but wonder if it was during his summer visit to the city.

With Oppenheim’s previous dating history being under the public eye, maybe he’s hoping to keep this relationship more private.

He dated another Selling Sunset costar, Chrishell Stause, for a few months in 2021. He was then in a relationship with German model Marie-Lou Nurk.

Nurk made multiple appearances on the show and was even seen having a pretty heated conversation with Stause over lunch. Who doesn’t love a little bit of reality TV drama?

For fans wondering if Oppenheim’s new love interest may feature on the show, it might be a little far off. He shared in the reunion that he’s still “pretty single.”

Here’s hoping it works out between the two so the popular real estate broker can start a Vancouver spin-off series to the popular show.