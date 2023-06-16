Two of the stars of Selling Sunset were in Vancouver last night, and they were shocked at the price of real estate in the city.

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Bonnet from the Oppenheim Group — made famous on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset — were in town to tout a new partnership with a Vancouver-based furniture company.

Daily Hive caught up with Bonnet, who says she couldn’t believe the outrageous prices in Vancouver — and says she also loved the landscaping in Vancouver, calling it “next level.”

“Well, we saw a couple of penthouses today; we never go to a city without checking out the real estate.” She says, “Condo life here is so much different than in LA. We have a lot of homes in LA and not a ton of condos.”

“And it was really interesting to see the price difference, and Vancouver is not cheap. We were shocked by the price point in terms of cost.”

We asked Oppenheim whether or not Vancouver could one day see an Oppenheim Group office, but our hopes were dashed.

Watch: Jason and Mary sit down with Daily Hive

“I like Vancouver a lot, and I like your real estate, but it’s five and a half hours door-to-door, and I like to be very hands-on. So, not any time too soon,” says Oppenheim.

Daily Hive also asked Bonnet about dating advice, and she dished.

“Be open-minded. Don’t shut people down because that’s not who you thought you were going to be with.”

Rove Concepts, which was launched in Vancouver in 2011, announced a new partnership with the LA-based Oppenheim Group last month, and an event was held last night to celebrate.

Watch: Selling Sunset stars weigh in on Vancouver’s real estate market

