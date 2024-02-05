Selina Robinson resigns from cabinet over controversial remarks

After some controversial remarks that led to much backlash on social media, BC NDP MLA Selina Robinson has stepped down as a cabinet minister but will remain in caucus.

Robinson, the minister for post-secondary education and future skills, was being interviewed by a Canadian Jewish organization last week.

Pro-Palestinian groups have been calling for her removal after she said Israel was founded on “a crappy piece of land” during the online media panel.

BC Premier David Eby held a last-minute press conference on Monday afternoon to address the situation, announcing that she was stepping down from cabinet but remaining in caucus.

Eby said, “Over the past few days, both Minister Robinson and myself have been reaching out to the many communities that have been harmed by her remarks.”

“It’s certainly a challenging decision for Selina, for me.”

Eby said the harm and hurt in communities are the focus.

“We have a lot of work to do.”

He added that the comments that Robinson made were demeaning and belittling.

While Robinson apologized for her remarks, even going so far as to suggest she’d be undergoing anti-Islamophobia training, it appears that wasn’t enough.

Robinson has also issued a statement.

“There have been many discussions over the weekend with the Premier and many caucus colleagues, and together, we decided I should step aside as Minister of Post Secondary Education and Future Skills.”

Protesters gathered at a BC NDP retreat on Monday, demanding her resignation.

Join emergency action tomorrow morning at the BC NDP all-MLA retreat to tell Selina Robinson and Premier Eby there is no room for anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia & colonial violence. Selina must go! From Salish Sea to Palestine, occupation is a crime!#FireSelinaRobinson pic.twitter.com/r8LRxz4GMK — Harsha Walia (@HarshaWalia) February 5, 2024

Some also called the validity of her apology into question.

You know it’s a super sincere apology when you only send it to media to distribute on your behalf. ☕️ 😅 — Mo Amir 🪬 (@vancolour) February 5, 2024

Others suggested that Robinson didn’t merely misspeak.

Selena Robinson did not misspeak. She revealed her belief system through her words. It’s not something an apology can fix. That’s why many have rejected her non-apology. You can’t be a leader with such virulently racist beliefs. A letter from a collective of mosques in BC: pic.twitter.com/dnkrPMNukZ — Anjali Appadurai (@AnjaliApp) February 4, 2024

Eby was frank in his answers to reporters, at one point saying, “She screwed up.”

“This is a really difficult day,” Eby said during his presser.