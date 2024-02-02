"You must resign": BC minister gets dragged for remarks about Palestine

Selina Robinson, the BC minister for post-secondary education and future skills, had a rude awakening today, as calls for her resignation came loud and fierce after comments she made about Palestine.

Robinson was being interviewed by B’nai B’rith Canada, the “country’s oldest independent Jewish human rights organization.”

A viral tweet shared a video of the comments that led to the uproar.

NDP minister @selinarobinson justifying genocide by calling Palestine “a crappy piece of land with nothing on it”. Hateful, bigoted remarks that should result in her immediate resignation @Dave_Eby pic.twitter.com/0C526AwP1y — SEAN ORR (@seanorr) February 1, 2024

Mo Amir, a CHEK TV host, was one of the public figures calling for her resignation on Friday morning.

If there’s not a resignation today, it will be an explicit signal that Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism is not only tolerated but also protected in this province… in an election year, to boot. — Mo Amir 🪬 (@vancolour) February 2, 2024

Robinson issued an apology shortly after the uproar on social media.

I want to apologize for my disrespectful comment referring to the origins of Israel on a ‘crappy piece of land’. I was referring to the fact that the land has limited natural resources. I understand that this flippant comment has caused pain and that it diminishes the …. /1 — Selina Robinson (@selinarobinson) February 2, 2024

In response to her apology, many repeated their request that she resign and that her apology was too little too late.

You must resign. I’m ashamed to be a supporter of NDP @theJagmeetSingh — sherry (@CherieDamour_) February 2, 2024

You’ve exposed your racism, too little too late. Among those several hundred thousand people were my ancestors who had nothing to do with the holocaust and were producing plenty of olive oil and other agricultural products. You’re literally a disgusting person. — Afif Aqrabawi (@AjAqrabawi) February 2, 2024

In some bad timing for another CHEK TV show, Steele and Vance, Robinson appeared as a guest shortly after the comments were made public, which led to some comments directed at the program.

Fantastic timing ladies. Doing journalism proud — Alasdair (@keepfishing) February 2, 2024

BC Premier David Eby also put out a statement about the comments.

“Minister Robinson’s recent comments were wrong and unacceptable. It caused deep hurt and distress to Palestinians, Muslims, and many others. I thank her for withdrawing the comments and apologizing unreservedly.”