"You must resign": BC minister gets dragged for remarks about Palestine

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Feb 2 2024, 5:25 pm
Selina Robinson, the BC minister for post-secondary education and future skills, had a rude awakening today, as calls for her resignation came loud and fierce after comments she made about Palestine.

Robinson was being interviewed by B’nai B’rith Canada, the “country’s oldest independent Jewish human rights organization.”

A viral tweet shared a video of the comments that led to the uproar.

Mo Amir, a CHEK TV host, was one of the public figures calling for her resignation on Friday morning.

Robinson issued an apology shortly after the uproar on social media.

In response to her apology, many repeated their request that she resign and that her apology was too little too late.

In some bad timing for another CHEK TV show, Steele and Vance, Robinson appeared as a guest shortly after the comments were made public, which led to some comments directed at the program.

BC Premier David Eby also put out a statement about the comments.

“Minister Robinson’s recent comments were wrong and unacceptable. It caused deep hurt and distress to Palestinians, Muslims, and many others. I thank her for withdrawing the comments and apologizing unreservedly.”

