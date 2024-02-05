BC’s housing minister is weighing in on the story of a Surrey man who lost his $82,000 deposit when he couldn’t close on a pre-sale home.

“When I first heard Mr. [Sudip] Sehgall’s story it broke my heart,” Housing Ministery Ravi Kahlon told Daily Hive Urbanized.

Developers have a responsibility to give homebuyers disclosure statements about their rights to cancel a pre-sale contract, and it’s important that prospective buyers carefully consider them, Kahlon added.

It’s why the NDP government introduced the Homebuyer Protection Period last year, creating a mandatory three-business day period where homebuyers have time to secure financing or arrange home inspections — a recommendation from the BC Financial Services Authority to protect consumers amid rising interest rates and high-pressure sales.

Sehgall, a Surrey resident and relatively recent newcomer to Canada, lost his deposit when rule changes in India meant he and his parents couldn’t sell their property there as expected.

Despite a clause in the contract saying Streetside Developments by Qualico wouldn’t unreasonably withhold reassignment, the developer wouldn’t let Sehgall assign his unit to someone else when he learned he wouldn’t have the money as expected to close the deal.

Now Sehgall doesn’t have his townhome in The Boroughs nor the $82,000 deposit he finalized in 2022.

He says he now doesn’t have enough to afford a lawyer to pursue the matter in court.

“I’ve been ruined. Me and my elderly parents in India. Our life savings are gone,” he told Daily Hive Urbanized.

He’s shocked his deposit could be taken with no consideration for reassignment, even though Sehgall found two people willing to assume ownership of the unit.

“We understand that purchasing a home is a significant financial decision and we strive for customer satisfaction and clarity throughout this important journey,” Jonathan Meads, StreetSide Developments’ vice president, told Daily Hive Urbanized.

The developer declined to comment further, only saying that it’s an ongoing and private legal matter. It’s not known if another owner has been found for the home.

Metro Vancouver mortgage broker Rebecca Casey told Daily Hive last month that cases of developers withholding reassignment are very rare, but she has seen them happen. In most cases, though, she said developers wouldn’t want to risk reputational damage by declining a reassignment for a buyer having trouble.

At the end of the day, Casey advised prospective pre-sale buyers to only enter into a contract if they’re sure they can accommodate the risk.

“No matter how seasoned you think you are, do not enter a pre-construction contract without speaking to a lawyer, a mortgage broker, and a realtor at minimum. Because I think people need to understand the margins of risk, and it’s too easy to walk into a development office and throw down a deposit and think it’s all going to be okay in two years.”

With files from Arash Randjbar