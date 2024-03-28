"A huge change": Sega sells prominent Vancouver video game developer

Sega has sold a prominent Vancouver video game developer known for some of the most popular PC games around.

Based in Vancouver, Relic Entertainment was sold by Sega, which has also cut some jobs.

For now, Relic Entertainment has avoided job cuts at its studio, though Sega cut over 120 jobs at the Vancouver studio last year.

Relic Entertainment was founded in 1997, releasing its first game, the critically acclaimed Homeworld, in 1999.

Some more recent games developed by Relic Entertainment include Company of Heroes 3, Age of Empires IV, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III.

In a post on X, Relic shared what it envisions for its future, calling it a huge change but sounding hopeful and thanking Sega.

“We are excited about this next chapter.”

"We are excited about this next chapter."

Meanwhile, according to Sega, the company is cutting 240 jobs, impacting studios Creative Assembly, Sega HARDlight, and Sega Europe.

“As we review the development structure and medium-term lineup, we decided to reduce headcount by approximately 240 roles at several bases in the European region with the aim of optimizing fixed expenses. As a result, a loss on business restructuring of approximately 1.5 billion yen is expected to be recorded as extraordinary losses,” Sega states.

“In addition, in September 2023, following the cancellation of some projects from our European bases, headcount was reduced by approximately 250 roles.”

For the Vancouver video game developer, an external investor is assisting Relic in becoming independent.