Hordes line up for "Spider-Man 2," "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" at midnight launch in Metro Vancouver

Gamers across Metro Vancouver were lined up in hordes at various GameStop locations as they eagerly awaited their brand-new copies of Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 and Mario Wonder for the Nintendo Switch.

GameStop held a midnight launch at various locations around Metro Vancouver, and Daily Hive got a first-hand look at the launch at the Metrotown store.

Hundreds of people were waiting at the Metrotown location, and GameStop employees helped rile up crowds.

The midnight launch was from 9 pm to midnight. At the Metrotown GameStop, people who pre-ordered copies of either Spider-Man 2 or Super Mario Bros. Wonder were given a ticket that gave them a spot in line.

When 9 pm struck, people were called to the store in batches: 1-15, 16-30, etc.

It wasn’t the most elegant solution, and as pictures would indicate, there wasn’t really a lineup, just a giant blob of people waiting at GameStop’s doors.

Many non-gamer folks passed by the crowd to ask what the heck the commotion was about.

GameStop employees did an excellent job of getting people in and out fairly quickly.

Did anyone else line up last night for #SpiderMan2 or #SuperMarioBrosWonder ? This was the scene at Metrotown last night! pic.twitter.com/xCQ5SouSXy — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️🏴‍☠️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) October 20, 2023

Did you manage to snag a copy of either Spider-Man 2 or Mario Wonder last night or today around Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.