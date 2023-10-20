NewsVentureCuratedGamingPop Culture

Hordes line up for "Spider-Man 2," "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" at midnight launch in Metro Vancouver

Amir Ali
|
Oct 20 2023, 4:57 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Gamers across Metro Vancouver were lined up in hordes at various GameStop locations as they eagerly awaited their brand-new copies of Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 and Mario Wonder for the Nintendo Switch.

GameStop held a midnight launch at various locations around Metro Vancouver, and Daily Hive got a first-hand look at the launch at the Metrotown store.

Hundreds of people were waiting at the Metrotown location, and GameStop employees helped rile up crowds.

The midnight launch was from 9 pm to midnight. At the Metrotown GameStop, people who pre-ordered copies of either Spider-Man 2 or Super Mario Bros. Wonder were given a ticket that gave them a spot in line.

spider-man mario wonder

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

When 9 pm struck, people were called to the store in batches: 1-15, 16-30, etc.

spider-man mario wonder

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

It wasn’t the most elegant solution, and as pictures would indicate, there wasn’t really a lineup, just a giant blob of people waiting at GameStop’s doors.

spider-man mario wonder

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Many non-gamer folks passed by the crowd to ask what the heck the commotion was about.

GameStop employees did an excellent job of getting people in and out fairly quickly.

Did you manage to snag a copy of either Spider-Man 2 or Mario Wonder last night or today around Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

