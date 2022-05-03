Earlier this year, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz announced he would be returning as the company’s chief executive officer and director of the board.

His reinstatement as a leadership figure in the company comes after Starbucks closed around three hundred of its Canadian locations in the last couple of years – a move that was made “in response to a change in customer behaviour and preferences.”

A major part of his return has involved a reimagining of the future of the company, Starbucks said in a press release.

During this shift, Canadian senior vice president and general manager Lori Digulla and other leaders within the company have been hosting “immersive collaboration sessions” around the country as a way of engaging with employees – which the company refers to as “partners” – and determining how they imagine the future of the company.

Many employees shared the challenges they’d faced as a result of COVID and how it had affected their quality of life, both on and off the job.

As a result of these talks, Starbucks announced today that it would be increasing its pay and benefits packages for all employees across the country. The increase in pay will affect employees in all provinces starting this summer.

The current average wage for a Starbucks barista in Canada is $14 an hour, while the average for a shift supervisor is $16.

Starbucks did not share what the new wage will be.

As part of the improvement in benefits offerings, paid time off for illness or family care will be increased from three to five shifts; the required time to qualify for benefits eligibility has also been lowered, from 240 to 195 hours.

Starbucks Canada also promises to modernize its training program, prioritize its investments in collaborations, and “return to the celebration of coffee for Canadian retail partners at company-operated stores.”

In an effort to encourage ongoing feedback from its employees, Starbucks shared it would be launching a “new partner app” to “create one digital community for all Canadian partners [employees].”