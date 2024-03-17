Man stabbed in Surrey after confrontation on bus

A man who was stabbed in his abdomen in Surrey was transported to the hospital over the weekend, RCMP reports.

According to Mounties, two men in their 20s had a confrontation on a transit bus. After exiting the bus, one man with a knife stabbed the other man. RCMP added that while the investigation is in the early stages, “initial indications are that the two individuals are not known to each other.”

After receiving reports of the stabbing around 2:40 pm Saturday, RCMP found the victim with a stab wound to the abdomen near the intersection of Fraser Highway and 152nd Street.



“The individual was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently in stable condition and receiving care,” RCMP confirmed.

Mounties are searching for a suspect who is described as a white male in his 20s with a muscular build.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-37024. If you want to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or www.solvecrime.ca.