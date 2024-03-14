Murder investigation underway at UBC

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died yesterday evening at UBC.

The incident occurred on the University Endowment Lands inside the 5400 block of Shortcut Road, where the RCMP’s university detachment were called just before midnight.

Mounties say that the female “succumbed to her injuries” and that a man and woman were arrested on the scene in relation to the death.

The cause of death has not been released and it is currently unknown whether the victim was a student at UBC.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is conducting a homicide investigation in partnership with the University Detachment, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) to identify the victim.

Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT shared that they are in “the early stages of the investigation.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact the police at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

Daily Hive has reached out to UBC Media Relations for more information.