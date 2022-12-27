NewsWeather

Vancouver closes seawall over storm surge and flood risk

Dec 27 2022, 4:34 pm
A windy day at English Bay (D. Scally/Shutterstock)

Vancouver is bracing for flooding Tuesday as an exceptionally high tide and windy forecast create the perfect conditions for a storm surge and flooding.

The tide reaches its highest point at 9 am, and the City of Vancouver predicts areas near the Fraser River, English Bay, False Creek and Burrard Inlet could flood. As a precaution, the City closed the Stanley Park seawall from the Lions Gate Bridge to English Bay, as well as near Kitsilano Pool.

“A king tide combined with a significant storm surge of ocean water from the incoming storm is anticipated to raise the tide to a historic high,” the City said in a statement.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has also issued a special weather statement warning of potential damage to infrastructure from floods associated with the high tide.

“There is a high confidence of coastal flooding near the Strait of Georgia near high tide this morning,” the weather agency said.

It predicts areas which have flooded in the past would be most at risk — in Vancouver that includes parts of the seawall near False Creek, along Stanley Park, as well as near Jericho Pier and Kitsilano Pool.

“Swells and enhanced wave action carrying debris may cause damage to coastal infrastructure. East to southeast facing coastline may see larger waves and higher localized flooding,” ECCC said.

