"Portland is better": Seattle residents debate whether Vancouver is more exotic

When thinking of Vancouver, exotic might not be the word that comes to mind, but some Seattle residents have debated which of the two cities deserves that descriptor.

In a Reddit thread, user Driacle asked whether Seattleites believe Vancouver is more exotic.

Most responses skewed in favour of Vancouver.

The West Coast cities feature many similarities, including population and weather. In fact, the two cities are so similar that the next season of the hit HBO show The Last Of Us will be filmed in Vancouver disguised as Seattle.

Still, many responses in the Reddit thread were very generous with their comments about Vancouver.

While comments in a Reddit thread shouldn’t be considered representative of any accurate conclusions about what Seattle residents think, it’s still interesting food for thought.

“Vancouver is much more exotic than Seattle,” one user said.

They also reflected on Hollywood North, adding, “They used to have superheroes with superpowers like The Flash and Supergirl. Whereas the superheroes in Seattle were just unpowered humans in costumes.”

Another user reflected on things like money or traffic.

“Vancouver feels like visiting another PNW/West Coast city until I see a flashing green light or have to exchange currency. Los Angeles felt more foreign to me.”

Others commented on Vancouver’s transit system, which, by most accounts, is superior to what Seattle has in place.

User Spork_Facepunch said they had never heard anyone describe Vancouver as exotic.

“It’s a city a couple hours away. If it weren’t for the hassle of dealing with the border, it wouldn’t be much different than going to Portland.”

According to another user, the Surrey-based restaurant Tandoori Flame is worth the trip alone.

Someone else argued that “Portland is better.”

Thankfully, it didn’t sound like any of the Seattle Redditors thought that Vancouver residents were entitled.

What’s your take on the differences between Seattle and Vancouver regarding which city is more exotic?