Biking in the dark? Here are some of the safest spots for your wet commute this fall

Written for Daily Hive by Rianna Fiorante, marketing manager at Hub Cycling.

Fall is here again and many cycle commuters may think it’s time to hang up their helmet and put away their bike for the season, but think again.

Becoming a member of the year-round cycle club in Metro Vancouver is easier than you think and with a little planning, switching to commuting by bike can even save you up to $9,200 a year in transportation costs. Just think, that’s two trips to Europe or more than 1,500 bougie lattes, so it might be worth giving cycling a try.

Hub Cycling’s Go by Bike Weeks from October 16 to 29, 2023, is the perfect opportunity to give your new money-saving hobby a try.

Go by Bike Week is a celebration of cycling, where Hub Cycling encourages everyone in Metro Vancouver to give cycling a try for two weeks and motivates those who already do to keep riding. By logging your bike trips online here during the event, participants are entered to win great prizes like an electric bike, gift cards from Park Royal, apparel from Arc’teryx, an outfit from DUER and more.

Bike the Night Safely

Hub Cycling knows that cycling in darker, rainy conditions is always more enjoyable when you don’t have to share the road with heavy vehicle traffic, so they’ve rounded up 13 of the safest, most convenient, well-lit bike commuting routes in Metro Vancouver to help you get where you need to go:

Arbutus Greenway — This trail starts near Granville Island and runs 8.5 kilometres on a paved and separated path south towards the Fraser River. The majority of the Arbutus Greenway is lit apart from a section around 33rd Avenue.



Seaside Greenway — By far the most popular bike ride in Vancouver, this 28-kilometre dedicated bike path is separated from cars, making it safe for riders of all ages and abilities. The route follows the Great Trail from the Vancouver Convention Centre, along Coal Harbour, around Stanley Park Seawall and False Creek to Granville Island. The portion around False Creek is lit.

Spirit Trail — Winding its way along our scenic waterfront, the North Shore Spirit Trail is a fully accessible 15-kilometre greenway that extends from Bridgman Park in Lynn Valley to Ambleside Park in West Vancouver. Many areas of the trail are well-lit. It will eventually extend for 35 kilometres from Horseshoe Bay to Deep Cove. The City of North Vancouver’s portion of the Spirit Trail is 6.5 kilometres long and travels through popular destinations like Lonsdale Quay, the Shipyards, and Moodyville Park.

Central Valley Greenway — This multi-use cycling route links New Westminster, Burnaby, and Vancouver. It is the longest-cycle commuting route in the Metro Vancouver region. From end to end, the 25-kilometre route is flat, separated, and safe, with many parks, shopping, and transit hubs along the way.

BC Parkway — You can venture all the way from Surrey City Centre to the Quay in New Westminster, across Burnaby, connecting to downtown Vancouver via the Central Valley Greenway on this 19-kilometre linear park. The parkway offers a separated cycle and pedestrian trail most of the way along this beautifully landscaped park corridor. Most of the BC Parkway is lit.

Union-Adanac Corridor — The Union-Adanac Corridor extends from downtown Vancouver to Boundary Road and connects to Burnaby’s Francis Union Bikeway. It’s one of the busiest bike routes in the city and a crucial part of our cycling network.

10th Avenue Bikeway is a popular and crucial east-west connection in Vancouver. The route is lit along its entire length and links the Central Valley Greenway in Grandview-Woodlands to the Broadway Corridor and Arbutus Greenway, connecting to the Valley Bikeway in Kitsilano.

King Albert Greenway — This paved urban trail is safe for folks of all ages and abilities and travels across Coquitlam from Blue Mountain Park to Mundy Park. The short three-kilometre, one-way distance makes it perfect for taking your little ones on a family ride. Portions of this trail are lit by street lamps.

Vancouver to Richmond — Cross over from Vancouver to Richmond on the dedicated bike path over the Fraser River alongside the Canada Line bridge. Follow the Dyke Trail and take the Railway Greenway south to Steveston.

Fraser Shores — Need to get between South Burnaby and South Vancouver? Explore Burnaby’s Fraser Foreshore Park and Vancouver’s River District Trail on this section of the Canyon to Coast Trail.

Prairie Avenue Multi-use Path — This east-west crosstown connection is paved, lit, and connects to commercial and shopping districts in Port Coquitlam.

— David’s Loop — Travel from Port Moody to Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain Station in Coquitlam. Ride the David Greenway through Bert Flinn Park, down April Road, along Alderside, and Port Moody’s Shoreline Trail.

Ridge Meadows Circle — Explore Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as you ride along dyke trails and quiet shared roads that link up with the Maple Meadows West Coast Express Station.

Remember to “get lit”

Although many of the above trails are lit in portion by street lamps, it’s still important to make sure you stay visible with bike lights in darker conditions.

Did you know that studies have shown that using bike lights during the day lowers your risk of collision with a motor vehicle by 47%?

Especially during the fall and winter months when the sun sets earlier, it’s important to keep yourself safe with a front white light and a rear red light when riding your bike.

Read more light tips to keep you safe here.

Embrace the wet with your community at a Celebration Station

Hub Cycling will also be running 29 Celebration Stations equipped with knowledgeable bike mechanics, free snacks, cycling information and good vibes during the first week of Go by Bike Week from October 16 to 20. Stop by for free quick fixes or to get your bike assessed for bigger jobs.

Find a station in your neighbourhood here.

Hub Cycling’s Go by Bike Week is back in Metro Vancouver next week from October 16 to 29 and participants can register for the free community event here. Your participation is important because it helps Hub Cycling show decision-makers that there is demand for better and safer cycling infrastructure in Metro Vancouver.