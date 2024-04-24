Passengers on a recent flight to New Jersey were mortified when an unknown liquid from the plane’s lavatory started leaking down the aisle of the aircraft.

The incident, which was caught on camera by one of the passengers, took place on Spirit Airlines flight 1595 travelling from Atlanta to New Jersey on Monday.

Video footage posted on TikTok shows the unknown liquid flowing from the back of the plane.

Passengers appear to be shocked, as one person can be heard sobbing loudly while another man says they should be getting their money back.

One man tells another passenger to “pick [their] feet up” to avoid the liquid.

Social media commenters flooded the video’s comments with concern — and some jokes — about the incident.

“Are you sure this is Spirit Airlines, not a Greyhound bus?” sarcastically remarked one person.

“The sobbing is too good 😂” said another.

“I’m just gonna start walking to places,” added a commenter.

The individual who posted the video claimed that the flight staff “completely ignored” the unknown leak and that passengers were left to “walk through it to get off the plane.”

In a statement to Daily Hive, Spirit Airlines said that a maintenance crew attended to the incident on the flight once it landed in Newark “due to an issue with a potable water line connected to a sink in the rear lavatory.”

“Maintenance addressed the issue and cleared the aircraft to continue with its next scheduled flight.”