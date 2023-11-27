A 22-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter have lost their lives after a tragic crash on the Sea to Sky Highway in BC.

According to Sea to Sky RCMP, members of the force from Squamish and Whistler were called for assistance from the BC Ambulance Service at around 12:30 am on Sunday in response to a single-vehicle collision.

A vehicle with four occupants was travelling north on Highway 99 near Daisy Lake Dam, and three of the occupants were declared deceased at the scene. Another adult female was transported to a hospital and in stable condition.

A GoFundMe has now been launched for the family.

According to the fundraiser, the victims included the father, Josafat Portillo, his daughter Natalia, and his brother-in-law, James Paguia. The fundraiser adds that the group was going home after a church gathering.

Iris Paguia Portillo, Natalia’s mother, was the lone survivor of the crash.

“We ask for any financial support to help the family.”

So far, over $33,000 has been raised on the way to a $40,000 goal.

“This is an absolute tragedy, and our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of those involved and who will be impacted by this loss. I also wish to personally thank the paramedics, officers, and investigators from all responding agencies for their response, life-saving efforts, and assistance,” Sea to Sky RCMP said in a statement.

Sea to Sky RCMP adds that it doesn’t believe the crash had a criminal element.

With files from Nikitha Martins