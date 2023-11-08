NewsCrime

Watchdog called after police and pedestrian-involved crashes in Vancouver

Megan Devlin
|
Nov 8 2023, 10:50 pm
BC’s police watchdog has been called in after two crashes in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning involved a driver who failed to stop at traffic stops.

The driver of a grey Dodge Durango wouldn’t pull over when police asked them to on Burrard Street just after 7:30 am. Shortly after, police say the Durango driver hit a pedestrian at Howe and Hastings streets.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to hospital. The intersection remained closed for several hours while police investigated.

After the pedestrian collision, the Durango driver continued to flee. Near Robson and Cambie streets, the Durango collided with another vehicle whose driver was taken to hospital.

The Durango driver drove off and police are still searching for them.

The Independent Investigations Office, which looks into all deaths and serious injuries involving police in the province, will be conducting its own investigation because the two crashes happened following an attempted traffic stop.

Anyone with information about what happened or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3012.

