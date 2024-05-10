If you’re travelling through Squamish, Lions Bay, or Furry Creek along the Sea to Sky Highway on Friday afternoon, it’s best to be patient, as a crash on the highway has caused delays.

Drive BC reported the incident had stopped traffic just south of Britannia Beach near the mining museum shortly around lunchtime Friday.

Photos from the scene show cars completely stopped heading south and no traffic coming through northbound. An RCMP helicopter was flying over, and multiple first responders were spotted in the area as well.

“Expect major delays,” the agency said on social media.

⛔️#BCHwy99 Southbound travel lanes are CLOSED north of Daisy Creek due to a vehicle incident. Crews are on scene. Expect major delays. #Squamish #FurryCreek #LionsBay pic.twitter.com/qkhVLpeZHA — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 10, 2024

At 1:30 pm, the Ministry of Transportation’s social media account shared that traffic had resumed northbound, but there were still lane closures southbound at Daisy Creek.

Daily Hive has reached out to RCMP for more details on what happened.