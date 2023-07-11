Three luxury vehicles were sent to the impound lot after their drivers were caught going twice the speed limit on the Sea to Sky Highway in Squamish.

According to the BC Highway Patrol, an officer spotted three Porches travelling at a high rate of speed at the end of June on Highway 99.

The officer says two of the drivers were going 195 km/h, and the speed limit is 80 km/h.

A third Porche driver was apparently going 146 km/h.

“The officer managed to have all three drivers pull over at a safe location, where their vehicles were promptly impounded for one week,” the BC Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The three men are all from the Lower Mainland and were issued some hefty fines in addition to having their vehicles impounded and given a three-month driving ban.

BC RCMP is using the recent incident to remind motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding and warning that this is not the month to take risks.

“July marks the start of a Province-wide Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign, and motorists can expect to see enhanced enforcement of all dangerous driving behaviours throughout the month of July and beyond,” a statement from BC RCMP reads in part.