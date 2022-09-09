Here's when Science World's lights will come back (PHOTOS)

The False Creek seawall is darker than usual this summer after Science World turned off the lights that illuminate its iconic waterfront orb.

But the good news is that the lights should be coming back on soon — potentially within the week.

“The team is going to work to get them back up again this week,” Science World spokesperson Larissa Dundon told Daily Hive Urbanized. “They were offline last night because of the Queen’s passing.”

Over the pandemic, Science World struggled to keep the orb illuminated because supply-chain issues prevented them from sourcing specialized parts.

The primary hold-up was due to the worldwide microchip shortage, which has also been impacting the automotive industry.

Once Science World got the necessary parts in-hand, it also had to wait on the availability of special contractors who rappel down the dome for installation.

In June 2022, it was clear many of the bulbs on the Science World dome had burnt out — giving the orb a balding effect.

Not a great nighttime look for @ScienceWorldCa, one of Vancouver’s most prominent landmarks. With all the burnt out lights, it looks like it’s balding. I hope it will be fixed soon. pic.twitter.com/WryuRfiPNQ — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) July 24, 2022

By August, the breakers had been turned off for the whole dome.

“Our dome lights have been turned off as we work to resolve some technical challenges,” Science World says on its website.

Science World usually accepts requests to light up the dome in certain colours to coincide with special events or charitable causes.

Once new bulbs and controllers are installed, Science World should have a fully lit dome once more.

“The lights are an important part of the community and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate special nights, events, and more,” Dundon said.

With files from Daily Hive Urbanized’s Kenneth Chan