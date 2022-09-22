Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

For one day only this week, there will be free admission for the general public into Science World as part of the attraction’s Tech-Up initiative.

The free admission on Friday, September 23 is made possible by Amazon Canada. While it is expected thousands of people will be able to enter for free, it will be dependent on capacity and on a first-come, first-served basis, and invited guests and community partners will be given priority.

In addition to Science World’s usual exhibits, the Tech-Up showcase will feature a day-long schedule of special programming in STEAM, specifically in robotics, coding, and engineering.

This includes a Robot Art Arena where kids can work with Science World staff to learn to code the movement of five Finch robots. As well, the Cyber Robotics Challenge will be an activity where visitors will complete a series of “robot training missions” as they learn to virtually code an Amazon Hercules robot used in real-life fulfillment centres.

There will also be a live interactive LEGO build of a Vancouver landmark, featuring Graeme Dymond, one of Canada’s only LEGO-certified master model builders.

Tech-Up is intended to provide digital skills training to under-resourced and underrepresented populations, including girls and young women, Indigenous students, people with disabilities, and young people living in rural areas.

“Amazon supports Science World’s Tech-Up initiative because we share their commitment to providing equitable access to computer science and technology education to under-resourced and underrepresented youth,” said Jesse Dougherty, vice-president of Amazon, in a statement.

“We’re proud to be part of the local community, and the Tech-Up showcase presented by Amazon Canada could help thousands of young people ignite a passion that leads to exciting future learning and career opportunities.”

Free admission at Science World: September 2022 Tech-Up

When: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Free! (first-come, first-serve)