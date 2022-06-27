$30M in federal funding seals deal on new Vancouver Art Gallery
Jun 27 2022, 5:46 pm
The Vancouver Art Gallery announced Monday that it has received nearly $30 million in federal funding, enough for its long-planned new building to proceed.
The new passive house art gallery, the first of its kind in North America, will open in 2027 at West Georgia and Cambie Streets, officials announced Monday morning.
More to come…