$30M in federal funding seals deal on new Vancouver Art Gallery

Revised 2021 design of the new building for the Vancouver Art Gallery at Larwill Park. (Vancouver Art Gallery)

The Vancouver Art Gallery announced Monday that it has received nearly $30 million in federal funding, enough for its long-planned new building to proceed.

The new passive house art gallery, the first of its kind in North America, will open in 2027 at West Georgia and Cambie Streets, officials announced Monday morning.

