Science World is selling sweet Expo 86 swag to help out the "nerds" (PHOTOS)

An Expo Ernie sticker next to a historic photo of Expo 86(Science World | City of Vancouver Archives, COV-S477-3-F111-: CVA 775-62.13)

Expo 86 was a defining moment for Vancouver, and now Science World is letting you take some of that history home in the form of cool swag.

Science World says that proceeds will help the facility provide “valuable science learning opportunities to nerds, now and in the future.”

It’s fitting that Science World is undertaking this initiative, as Expo 86 was the whole reason for Science World’s iconic dome, now recognized internationally.

The swag includes a little bit of everything. There are stickers, T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and tote bags.

Right now, the top-selling item on the Science World website is a sticker of Expo Ernie, the mascot of Expo 86. It’s selling for $3.99.

Another best-selling item is this Expo 86 mug, which bears some resemblance to the Olympic chains. This one is selling for $16.99.

If you’re looking for clothes that sports Expo 86 flair, this sweatshirt featuring Expo Ernie in neon pink is pretty striking, though it’s priced a bit higher, at $69.99.

They’ve even got an Expo 86 baseball cap. This one goes for $34.99.

Click here for the complete list of Expo 86 swag being sold by Science World.

Expo 86 recently celebrated its 36th anniversary, and we did a photo roundup where you can see some of the highlights of the event that put BC on the map.