Expo 86 celebrates its 35th anniversary this week, marking a historic moment for Vancouverites who witnessed the event that put us on the map.

From the construction of major infrastructure such as the SkyTrain and Science World, Expo 86 changed the scope of Vancouver. Featuring pavilions from 54 nations and with a transportation theme, the event drew more than 22 million visitors over the course of six months.

To celebrate the anniversary, here are 19 vintage photos of Expo 86.

